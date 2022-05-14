Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

