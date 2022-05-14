Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.58) to €11.70 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.