Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.33

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.33 and traded as low as $35.52. Community Financial shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 3,212 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

