Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.44

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 1014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,484,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

