Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 429,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,679. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.