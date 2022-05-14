Comparing Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lithium Americas N/A -15.54% -11.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lomiko Metals and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $40.11, indicating a potential upside of 75.69%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.58) -39.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

