Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 30,722 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,722 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,817,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,896,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

