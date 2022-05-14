Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 19,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.