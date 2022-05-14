COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ COMSW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

