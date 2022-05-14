Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

