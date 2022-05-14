Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Newmont by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.