Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.