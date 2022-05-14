Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

NYSE:SRE opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.