Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $381,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

