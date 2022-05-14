Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $398,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.