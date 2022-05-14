Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $421,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,676,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Citigroup cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

