Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

