Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,370 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

