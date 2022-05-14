Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

