Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

