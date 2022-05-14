Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

