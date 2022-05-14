Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 38,198 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Brightcove worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 90.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,081 shares of company stock worth $232,111. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

