Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 400.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last three months.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

LSXMK stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

