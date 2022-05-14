Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,816 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $18,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after buying an additional 710,331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $13,151,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Momentive Global stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

