Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 142,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

KEYS opened at $136.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

