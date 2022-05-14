Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.