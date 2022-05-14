Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.78 Million in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after buying an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 411,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.