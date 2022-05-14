Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,935 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Regency Centers by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $7,899,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NASDAQ REG opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.