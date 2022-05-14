Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,082 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

