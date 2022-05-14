Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,551 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ping Identity worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PING opened at $19.53 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

