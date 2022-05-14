ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. 6,549,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.