Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $260.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past six months on robust surprise trend. It reported second and third straight quarters of earnings and sales beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, respectively. Results gained from continued growth in the beer business and solid consumer demand. Depletion volume benefited from strength in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. High-end Power Brands, including The Prisoner Brand Family, Kim Crawford and Meiomi, acted as key growth drivers. As a result, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2023 view. Also, the recent partnership with Coca-Cola bodes well. However, continued softness in wine and spirits business remains a drag. Constellation Brands has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, driven by congestion at ports and warehousing costs, which are likely to impact its business in fiscal 2023.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.89.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. 1,529,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

