Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

