ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.01 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GLO opened at GBX 192 ($2.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ContourGlobal has a one year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 204.50 ($2.52).

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price target on shares of ContourGlobal in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

