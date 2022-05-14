Contrasting AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AnaptysBio and Rani Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 3 1 0 2.25 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AnaptysBio currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.64%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -143.46% -20.44% -14.05% Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AnaptysBio and Rani Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $63.17 million 9.43 -$57.80 million ($2.75) -7.68 Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 198.81 -$8.33 million ($0.84) -13.10

Rani Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnaptysBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats AnaptysBio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

