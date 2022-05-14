Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.12

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.12 and last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 847274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

