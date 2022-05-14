Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRZN stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

