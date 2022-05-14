Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSNVY. Oddo Bhf raised Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corbion from €43.00 ($45.26) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Corbion from €45.00 ($47.37) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CSNVY stock remained flat at $$31.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. Corbion has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

