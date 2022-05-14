Cormark Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$16.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The firm has a market cap of C$611.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46.
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.
