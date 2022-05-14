Cormark Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$28.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.