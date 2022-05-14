Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,656,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,686,000 after buying an additional 178,395 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corning by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

