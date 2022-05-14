Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Tops $0.38

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $569,195.52 and approximately $603.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00540485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,743.83 or 2.08575004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

