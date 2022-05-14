Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Corteva stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

