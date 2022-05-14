Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

CPNG stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $475,901,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,845,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

