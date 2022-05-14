Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 717,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,378. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 322,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

