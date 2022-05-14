Cowen Cuts Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target to $19.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. Arteris has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the first quarter worth $132,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

