Cowen Cuts CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target to $8.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CareMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareMax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CareMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in CareMax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

