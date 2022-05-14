Cowen Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $150.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IAC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

