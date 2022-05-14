Cowen Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $6.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.32.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,757,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,648,695.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,450 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 78.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 140,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.