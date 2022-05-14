Cowen Trims Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price to $41.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ichor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 130,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ichor by 490.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $267,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

