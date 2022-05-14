Craig Hallum Downgrades Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

